Hogan Lovells ends associate pay cuts and staff salary freeze, but partners have to wait

Hogan Lovells is reversing pay cuts for associates and other non-partner attorneys it adopted earlier this year, the law firm announced Friday, saying it’s had a solid financial performance despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm had cut compensation for U.S. counsel, associates, and other non-partner attorneys about 10% on an annual basis starting June 1. Now those lawyers will be made whole, including retroactive pay. Hogan Lovells is also lifting salary freezes and bonus deferrals implemented for business services personnel and personal assistants earlier this year.

