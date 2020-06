Katten Muchin Rosenman is laying off some of its employees furloughed earlier this year, saying that months of remote work during the pandemic have changed its long-term needs for administrative staff.

The layoffs will hit in July and impact administrative staff, including executive assistants and facilities management and billing sector employees, in several U.S. offices.

