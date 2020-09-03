Another Big Law firm, Nixon Peabody, turns staff furloughs to layoffs

Nixon Peabody is turning some of its coronavirus-era staff furloughs into layoffs, the firm said Thursday, joining other large law firms that have announced plans to cut positions this week as the pandemic drags on.

The firm said in a statement that while it is bringing back some staffers it had furloughed in April, it is eliminating other staff positions “that are no longer needed in a remote work environment.” Employees, the firm said, “will not be back in our offices at full capacity for the foreseeable future.”

