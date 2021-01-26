Law department leaders rate cybersecurity, data privacy as top challenges

Legal chiefs are increasingly being tasked with maintaining their organizations’ data protection and cybersecurity in the wake of high profile breaches and growing privacy legislation, according to an Association of Corporate Counsel report released Tuesday.

The ACC, in partnership with legal tech company Exterro, surveyed nearly 950 chief legal officers for its annual report. In 2021, for the first time ever, CLOs ranked cybersecurity as their most important concern, trailed by compliance and data privacy. A majority also listed data privacy rules as one of the biggest challenges for companies overall.

