IN BRIEF: Paul Weiss and V&E drive Chevron's $5B deal to buy Noble Energy

Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Vinson & Elkins steered Chevron Corp’s $5 billion all-stock deal to buy Noble Energy Inc, the law firms said Monday, landing lead legal roles on the largest oil-patch tie-up since the coronavirus pandemic delivered a shock to the industry.

Paul Weiss counseled Chevron, the firm said in a statement. Its team included New York-based corporate partners Scott Barshay, who leads the firm’s mergers and acquisitions practice, and Kyle Seifried. The pair previously advised Chevron on its offer for Anadarko Petroleum Corp, which it abandoned last year, in the face of Occidental Petroleum Corp’s higher bid.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30umTAX