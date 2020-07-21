Cleary, Skadden, Wachtell among firms steering $9.2B bid for eBay's classifieds unit

At least seven law firms advised on eBay Inc’s agreement to sell its classified ads business to Norway’s Adevinta for $9.2 billion, a deal that creates the world’s largest classifieds group, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Norwegian firm BAHR were corporate legal counsel to Adevinta, the company said in a statement. Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz was corporate counsel to U.S. company eBay. Skadden’s team included London corporate partners Lorenzo Corte, Denis Klimentchenko and Scott Simpson, and BAHR’s included partners Lars Knem Christie and Robin Bakken, those firms said.

