Deal doldrums? Not this week as Latham, Cravath, others advise on NRG's $3.6b Direct Energy buy

Latham & Watkins and Baker Botts advised U.S. integrated power company NRG Energy on its $3.63 billion bid to buy Centrica Plc’s North American subsidiary Direct Energy, the firms said on Friday, capping a week of multibillion-dollar deal announcements reminiscent of pre-pandemic days.

U.K. law firm Slaughter and May teamed up with Cravath, Swaine & Moore to advise Centrica, which owns British Gas. Slaughter and May’s team was led by London corporate partners Hywel Davies and Robert Innes and Cravath’s by New York corporate partners Erik Tavzel and Andrew Elken, those firms said.

