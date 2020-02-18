Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Willkie advises Franklin Resources on $4.5 bln deal to buy Legg Mason

Caroline Spiezio

Willkie Farr & Gallagher attorneys counseled Franklin Resources Inc, which does business as Franklin Templeton, on its agreement to buy mutual fund company Legg Mason Inc for $4.5 billion, a deal that will create an investing giant with about $1.5 trillion in assets under management, the asset manager said in a statement on Tuesday.

That legal team was led by corporate and financial services partners Laura Acker and David Boston, who is co-chair of Willkie’s mergers and acquisitions practice group, and executive compensation and employee benefits group co-chair and partner Jordan Messinger, all based in New York, the law firm said Tuesday.

