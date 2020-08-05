Westlaw News
August 5, 2020 / 9:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Goodwin leads in deal volume as pandemic keeps life science clients busy

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Goodwin Procter has advised on deal after deal in 2020, blowing past perennial top leaders for M&A volume as its key client sectors - life sciences and technology - stood out as engines of the pandemic-era economy.

The Boston-based firm had advised on more than 270 mergers and acquisition matters in 2020 as of Tuesday, according to data from Refinitiv. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins, second and third place by volume, respectively, have each advised on fewer than 200 deals this year, the data showed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PtnON6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below