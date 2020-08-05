Goodwin leads in deal volume as pandemic keeps life science clients busy

Goodwin Procter has advised on deal after deal in 2020, blowing past perennial top leaders for M&A volume as its key client sectors - life sciences and technology - stood out as engines of the pandemic-era economy.

The Boston-based firm had advised on more than 270 mergers and acquisition matters in 2020 as of Tuesday, according to data from Refinitiv. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins, second and third place by volume, respectively, have each advised on fewer than 200 deals this year, the data showed.

