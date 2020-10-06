Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Healthcare deals keep Big Law busy amid M&A rebound

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

At least nine law firms scored work on healthcare deals announced this week, capitalizing on a sector that has stayed hot while other industries catch up from the pandemic’s economic chill.

In the largest deal this week so far, Kirkland & Ellis steered biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb’s $13 billion bid for heart disease drug maker MyoKardia Inc, which tapped Goodwin Procter.

