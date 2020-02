Intuit tapped Latham & Watkins to represent it on its deal to buy personal finance portal Credit Karma for approximately $7.1 billion in cash and stock, a deal that could help the TurboTax maker expand further into consumer finance.

Credit Karma turned to Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati for counsel on the deal, Intuit said in a statement on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PqF8T5