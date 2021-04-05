Latham leads deal advisor rankings as M&A hits Q1 high

As dealmaking hits record highs, Latham & Watkins may be busier than most – the law firm was ranked first on data provider Refinitiv’s worldwide legal advisor league table as of Monday, based on the total value of announced transactions it has advised on this year.

Latham, which advised on ironSource Ltd’s $11.1 billion combination with Thoma Bravo Advantage, was trailed in the current rankings by White & Case and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Kirkland & Ellis was ranked first by the number of announced deals it has advised on worldwide in 2021, Refinitiv data showed Monday.

