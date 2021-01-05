Latham led the pack for U.S. M&A value in 2020, surpassing Wachtell

Latham & Watkins was 2020’s top U.S. dealmaker, based on the value of announced transactions the firm advised on that had any U.S. involvement, passing perennial champ Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, new Refinitiv data shows. In 2019, Latham hadn’t even cracked the top 10 in that category.

Latham was also one of few firms to increase its total deal value in 2020, a year marred by the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 2019. It advised on nearly $360 billion in deals announced in 2020 that had any U.S. involvement, compared to less than $285 billion in 2019, according to reports market data provider Refinitiv shared with Reuters on Tuesday.

