Latham tops dealmaker league tables after advising on $6.5b J&J bid for Momenta

Latham & Watkins has passed Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as the year’s top U.S. dealmaker based on transaction value, after the law firm advised autoimmune specialist Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc on its agreement to sell to Johnson & Johnson for about $6.5 billion on Wednesday.

Latham, the second largest U.S. law firm by revenue, has advised on more than $103 billion in deals this year, compared to over $101 billion in deals for Wachtell, which had been the top-ranked dealmaker by value earlier this month, according to data from Refinitiv. Latham is also near the top of the charts for 2020 U.S. deal volume, coming in third after Kirkland & Ellis and top-ranked Goodwin Procter, which has gotten a boost from tech and pharma industry deals amid the pandemic.

