Wachtell, MoFo, Latham and Goodwin advise on $27.7B Salesforce bid for Slack

At least four law firms – Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Morrison & Foerster; Latham & Watkins; and Goodwin Procter – are steering Salesforce.com Inc’s $27.7 billion bid to buy workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc, the companies said Tuesday.

Both parties chose counsel they’ve used before. Salesforce tapped Wachtell and MoFo, whose attorneys in 2019 advised it on its $15.7 billion bid for data analytics platform Tableau Software. And Slack had turned to Goodwin for its direct listing in 2019; two attorneys who worked on that team recently joined Latham.

