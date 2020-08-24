Top Covington litigators lead TikTok's challenge to Trump's executive order

Four Covington & Burling partners, including the law firm’s litigation chair, are representing popular video-sharing app TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd in its lawsuit filed Monday against the Trump administration over an executive order banning transactions with it in the United States.

Covington’s team includes litigation practice chair John Hall and its commercial litigation practice co-chair Mitchell Kamin, who regularly represents media companies such as Sony Music Entertainment and Fox News Networks, court records show. It also includes former Justice Department appellate litigation head Beth Brinkmann and Alexander Berengaut, who lists Microsoft Corp - which is in talks to buy TikTok - as a regular client.

