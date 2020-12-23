These law firms advised on 2020's biggest deals in a roller coaster market

The deal market in 2020 was a wild ride for law firm corporate departments. The coronavirus pandemic abated demand in the spring, with transactions put on pause, but mergers and acquisitions came back with a bang in the third quarter as boardrooms regained confidence.

M&A deals overall were down 21% at $2.2 trillion in the first nine months of 2020, with U.S. transactions coming in at $800 billion, a 43% slump from the same period last year, according to market data provider Refinitiv. It bounced back in the summer, and deal frenzy in September led to a record third quarter with more than $1 trillion worth of transactions around the world, Refinitiv data shows.

