Wachtell regains top M&A perch, leapfrogging Latham for now

With the fourth quarter fast approaching, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz has passed Latham & Watkins to once again become the top U.S. M&A adviser based on transaction value for 2020, after advising biotech company Immunomedics Inc on its agreement to be acquired by Gilead Sciences Inc for $21 billion.

Wachtell has advised on nearly $124 billion in U.S. deals so far this year, according to Thursday data from Refinitiv. It was pushed out of the top league table spot for U.S. M&A by Latham in August.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32FXYNe