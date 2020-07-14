Deal Tracker: Weil gets the work on MultiPlan/Churchill, Analog/Maxim

Weil Gotshal & Manges landed roles on four recently announced transactions, including two of the year’s largest so far, after months of the coronavirus pandemic drying up deal work for much of the legal industry.

Weil advised circuit maker Maxim Integrated Products Inc on its Monday-announced sale to rival Analog Devices Inc for about $21 billion, the largest U.S. deal this year. Mergers and acquisitions partners Michael Aiello, Weil’s corporate department chair, in New York and Craig Adas in Silicon Valley led the firm’s team on the matter, the firm said in a statement.

