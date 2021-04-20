'The money is kind of a given': White & Case M&A head on bonuses and burnout in the deal boom

John Reiss, global head of White & Case’s mergers and acquisitions group, has been busy.

White & Case topped data provider Refinitiv’s worldwide legal advisor league table for the first quarter of 2021, when dealmaking hit record highs. The firm had advised on 132 announced deals - with a combined total value of over $190.5 billion - this year as of Tuesday afternoon, Refinitiv data showed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3xkwRVl