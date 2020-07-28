Law grads, facing $160K in debt, push off marriage and kids

The price of entering the U.S. legal profession has become increasingly incompatible with the basic expectations of American life, a new report suggests.

Many new lawyers said they’ve given up hopes for a home, marriage and/or children temporarily or forever as they drown in a median of $160,000 in student debt by graduation, according to survey data released Tuesday by the American Bar Association. After taking on that debt to fund years of schooling, over one-third of new lawyers said they wound up in jobs they don’t even want, but needed to take to pay off loans.

