Companies shift work in-house and seek alternatives as pandemic persists

Legal departments are shifting work away from law firms, instead handling it themselves or turning to more affordable alternative legal service providers, as budgets continue to be strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixty percent of respondents to a June survey from Buying Legal Council, a legal procurement trade group, said they’ve in-sourced because of the pandemic. In an August survey, 36% said they’re moving work in-house - a sign that so much work has been moved in-house that law departments, overwhelmed, are now again seeking outside help, said Silvia Hodges Silverstein, Buying Legal Council’s chief executive.

