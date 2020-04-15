Westlaw News
April 15, 2020 / 2:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dentons and Republic of Guinea settle case over $10 mln in unpaid fees

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Dentons US has settled its longrunning lawsuit against the Republic of Guinea, in which it had alleged it was owed more than $10 million in unpaid legal fees for work it did on a mining project in that country, the law firm said.

“The parties are pleased to have reached an agreement, which involved a meaningful payment to Dentons by Guinea,” Dentons said in a statement on Monday. It did not respond to a request for additional comment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3a4BWE5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below