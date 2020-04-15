Dentons and Republic of Guinea settle case over $10 mln in unpaid fees

Dentons US has settled its longrunning lawsuit against the Republic of Guinea, in which it had alleged it was owed more than $10 million in unpaid legal fees for work it did on a mining project in that country, the law firm said.

“The parties are pleased to have reached an agreement, which involved a meaningful payment to Dentons by Guinea,” Dentons said in a statement on Monday. It did not respond to a request for additional comment.

