Stephen Barnes, of famed personal injury firm Cellino & Barnes, dies in plane crash

By Nate Raymond, Caroline Spiezio

Stephen Barnes, the co-founder of the prominent personal injury law firm Cellino & Barnes, died along with his niece on Friday in a plane crash in upstate New York, his longtime law partner Ross Cellino confirmed.

Cellino, who earlier this year negotiated an agreement to break up the firm following a bitter legal divorce, in a statement called Barnes, 62, “a fearless advocate for his clients” and said his death was a “significant loss for the legal community.”

