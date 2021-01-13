Jack Nusbaum, corporate advisor, deal maker and longtime Willkie Farr leader, dies

Jack Nusbaum, who served as chairman of Willkie Farr & Gallagher for 23 years before stepping down in January 2010, has died, the firm said Tuesday. He was 80 years old.

Nusbaum had been starting his 50th year as a Willkie partner, the firm said. He joined in 1962 as an accounting clerk, before graduating Columbia School of Law, and worked his way up to associate in 1965 and partner in 1971.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3oGz9cm