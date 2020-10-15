Ex-staffers sue Bernstein Litowitz alleging age bias, homophobia

Two former Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann staffers sued the prominent plaintiff-side law firm Thursday in New York federal court, accusing it of age bias and homophobia.

Plaintiffs Charlie Cruz, 55, and Linda Graham, 57, spent decades working at Bernstein Litowitz. They allege that after a 2018 shakeup in management their supervisors were ousted for younger recruits who discriminated against them and eventually terminated them because of their age. Cruz also alleged his new supervisor discriminated against him because he is openly gay.

