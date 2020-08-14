Ex-staffer in bias suit says Kirkland fired her after brain surgery

A former Kirkland & Ellis legal assistant is suing the law firm in Los Angeles state court, alleging she was fired - and given an hour to get out - after nearly 30 years of service because of her age and medical conditions.

In an amended complaint filed Friday, plaintiff Nancy Lynn Perkins alleged her termination was “discriminatory, retaliatory, wrongful, and downright malicious,” and that she is entitled to compensation for lost wages and career opportunities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fZDSka