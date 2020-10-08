A diversity-first firm? Here's how one Black Big Law alum aims to build it

Three Black attorneys who worked together at Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, a litigation startup that sputtered earlier this year, have launched their own law firm - Bradford Edwards & Varlack - with the mission of eliminating obstacles that keep diverse lawyers from succeeding.

Reuters recently spoke with the firm’s managing partner, Denver Edwards, who previously worked at Kelley Drye & Warren and Bingham McCutchen, about the barriers in Big Law and how he aims to knock them down. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36STKUG