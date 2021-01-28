Coca-Cola GC requires law firms to improve diversity or take a fee cut

The Coca-Cola Co is requiring its law firms to staff its matters with diverse lawyers or risk losing pay and business, its general counsel Bradley Gayton said on Thursday in a letter to outside counsel.

Gayton, who is the latest in-house leader to use the position’s spending power to push for change, said that on new Coca-Cola matters, firms must commit to have at least 30% of each billed associate and partner time be from diverse attorneys – people of color, LGBTQ people, women and people with disabilities. At least half of those amounts of time must be from Black lawyers specifically. The work is expected to be substantial, Gayton said.

