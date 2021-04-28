Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Prominent affirmative action opponent targets Coca-Cola's law firm diversity policy

By Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A conservative opponent of affirmative action policies who has backed major court cases challenging the consideration of race in college admissions has a new target for potential litigation: Coca-Cola Co’s law firm diversity policy.

Lawyers for a group founded by Edward Blum sent a letter to Coca-Cola’s new general counsel this week demanding the company rescind a recently announced policy requiring its law firms staff its matters with diverse lawyers or risk losing pay and business.

