Hogan Lovells sets targets to increase LGBT and minority partner ranks

Hogan Lovells pledged Monday that its U.S. and U.K. partnership will include at least 15% racial and ethnic minorities and 4% lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people by 2025 - a commitment that comes as corporate leaders in other sectors are revamping diversity efforts in the wake of widespread protests against policing and racism earlier this year.

The firm’s partnership is now made up roughly of 11% racial and ethnic minorities and 2.5% LGBT, Hogan Lovells global head of diversity and inclusion Bendita Cynthia Malakia said Monday. The firm believes its 2025 targets are “ambitious, but achievable with work,” she said.

