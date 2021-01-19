Hogan Lovells to let lawyers count diversity work toward billable hours

Hogan Lovells will allow U.S. counsel and associates to count approved diversity and inclusion activities as billable hour credit, to incentivize all attorneys to do that work, the law firm announced in a statement Tuesday.

The policy is aimed at preventing diversity and inclusion work from falling solely on attorneys from underrepresented backgrounds, and to recognize that it often does. Activities eligible for the credit include: leading or organizing diversity and inclusion events, mentoring or sponsoring attorneys from underrepresented backgrounds, with a focus on people of color and LGBTQ people, and participating in allyship programs that extend beyond education.

