Law firm leaders and GCs make it personal in broad new diversity initiative

The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, a group of more than 300 chief legal officers and law firm managing partners, is challenging its members to personally and publicly pledge to increase diversity and inclusion in their organizations.

Members of the group’s executive board - which includes leaders from HP Inc, eBay Inc, Crowell & Moring and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom - kicked off the initiative Thursday with their own commitments.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3dWHEvy