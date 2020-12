Labor and employment giant Littler Mendelson on Tuesday pledged to double within five years the number of women, people of color and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer identifying people in its top-paid ranks.

The move makes Littler a leader in implementing a diversity and inclusion plan explicitly focused on compensation, firm leaders said.

