Attorneys of color feel less included at work than white peers - report

Lawyers of color are more likely than white peers to feel they don’t belong in their workplace and that they can’t be themselves around colleagues, according to a report released Monday by the Minority Corporate Counsel Association and Russell Reynolds Associates.

The groups surveyed nearly 300 attorneys at law firms and in-house departments between July 2019 and July 2020, the report said, asking them to rate their workplace on factors that make an office inclusive, such as openness to different perspectives, organizational fairness and leadership commitment to diversity. Lawyers of color gave significantly lower ratings on every inclusion factor than white peers.

