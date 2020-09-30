Microsoft raises reward for outside law firms that promote Black and Latino lawyers

Microsoft Corp is revamping its long-running law firm diversity program, including by boosting financial incentives for its outside counsel to promote Black and Latino attorneys to partner, the tech giant announced Wednesday.

The program, which in fiscal 2020 gave Microsoft’s “strategic partner” law firms the opportunity to earn a bonus of up to 2% of their annual fees by meeting diversity targets, will now increase that potential bonus to up to 3% of annual fees, general counsel Dev Stahlkopf said in a statement.

