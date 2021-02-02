Equity partners still lag as law firms eke out diversity gains

U.S. law firm partner ranks were more diverse overall in 2020 than in 2019, according to new data from the National Association for Law Placement. But people of color, women and LGBTQ lawyers remain underrepresented, especially among equity partners, even as firms face pressure to change.

Nearly 10.25% of all U.S. law firm partners - including non-equity partners - were lawyers of color in 2020, compared to 9.55% in 2019, NALP found. About 25% of partners were women in 2020 versus 24.17% in 2019. And 2.19% identified as LGBTQ in 2020, up from 2.07% in 2019.

