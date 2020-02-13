Novartis to withhold fees from non-diverse outside counsel teams

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has announced it will withhold fees from outside counsel whose teams do not meet quotas it sets for time billed by female, racial and ethnic minority and LGBT attorneys, making it the latest large company to pressure law firms on diversity.

Novartis will withhold 15% of the total amount billed on a matter unless at least 30% of billable associate time and 20% of billable partner time comes from diverse attorneys, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Novartis defined diverse attorneys as those who are women, people of color and/or a member of the LGBT community.

