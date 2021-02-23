SEC's Avakian rejoins WilmerHale as Biden admin faces pressure on revolving door

The quadrennial migration of Washington, D.C., lawyers is in full swing a month after the inauguration, with Stephanie Avakian, most recently director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement, rejoining Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.

The prominent Washington, D.C., law firm on Monday announced Avakian’s return as chair of its securities and financial services department. The same day, 37 progressive groups sent an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden’s attorney general nominee Merrick Garland urging him to stop the so-called revolving door between government and Big Law, listing WilmerHale as a prime example. Latham & Watkins and Covington & Burling were also called out in the letter.

