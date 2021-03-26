U.S. News delays law school diversity rankings after deans' uproar

U.S. News & World Report is postponing plans to release a new ranking of law schools based on their racial and ethnic diversity, after deans raised concerns that the company wasn’t counting multiracial students as underrepresented minorities.

Robert Morse, U.S. News & World Report’s chief data strategist, told University of Oregon School of Law Dean Marcilynn Burke Thursday, in email obtained by Reuters, that the diversity-based ranking that was set to be published on March 30 will now be released at a later, “undetermined date.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sqS90p