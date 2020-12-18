IN BRIEF: New law school enrollment hardly budged as pandemic spread

First-year student enrollment at American Bar Association approved law schools dropped to 38,202 this fall, down 0.21% from a year before, data released Friday shows.

The tiny dip in first-year law student enrollment comes several months after the coronavirus pandemic prompted law schools to move at least some of their classes online, often without lowering tuition. Since then, law students have expressed concerns in survey responses and lawsuits that online classes aren’t worth full-priced tuition.

