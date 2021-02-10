New York Law School dean sees the future of law in tech, in-house roles

Companies expect their in-house counsel to be not only well-trained lawyers, but also business advisors who understand their product and seek efficiencies - skills largely skipped in law school, until now.

New York Law School said Wednesday it’s launching the James Tricarico Jr. Institute for the Business of Law and In-House Counsel, which aims to prepare students for in-house success. Its offerings include a class on legal tech and legal operations, a “mini-MBA” program and a clinic where law students design legal technology solutions and advise startups, among other things.

