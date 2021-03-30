UCLA breaks into top 14 in new U.S. News law school rankings

U.S. News & World Report released its latest law school rankings on Tuesday, with the top of its list mostly unchanged from last year except that the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law moved up one spot, cracking the top 14.

Georgetown University Law Center fell one spot from last year, to 15th. Yale Law School again took the top spot, trailed by Stanford Law School and then Harvard Law School.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3weIgWa