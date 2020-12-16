Is law school worth it in the pandemic? Some remote law students aren't so sure

Many law students are struggling to learn effectively as the coronavirus pandemic keeps classes online, according to a report released Wednesday, prompting some to question the value of the education they’re receiving.

In a survey of 2,897 law school students, faculty, and administrators, nearly 45% of students said they’re concerned about their ability to learn critical lessons in online classes. The survey was sponsored in August by Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters news and Westlaw.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3motAgT