'God help America': Legal industry reacts to assault on U.S. Capitol

Several prominent U.S. lawyers, including bar association and law firm leaders and corporate legal chiefs, condemned the mobbing of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump that forced Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Brad Karp, the chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, said in a statement that he “watched in horror today as the disgraceful results of this attempted coup spilled into the hallowed halls of Congress.

