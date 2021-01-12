Big Law reins in political contributions after Capitol attack

A growing list of major law firms on Tuesday said they are suspending or rethinking contributions by their political action committees following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The firms pausing donations include St. Louis-based Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, which in the 2019-2020 election cycle gave to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of its home state Missouri and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. Squire Patton Boggs, Hogan Lovells, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, Cozen O’Connor and Kansas City, Missouri-based Polsinelli also said they were pausing PAC contributions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sgoh7f (Reporting by Caroline Spiezio)