Law firm PAC donations skewed Republican in 2016. Now, Dems have $1.6 mln lead.

In the last U.S. presidential election cycle, just over half of law firm political action committee (PAC) donations went to Republican candidates running for federal office. Four years later, according to campaign disclosures, Democrats have a significant lead.

The shift in institutional law firm giving doesn’t mean Big Law has changed political allegiance in 2020. But it signals that firms are betting Democrats will seize more control in Washington this year. And it comes amid an overall decline in law firm PAC donations from 2016, when there was no pandemic dragging down law firm finances.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2GZVzoj