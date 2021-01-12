Squire Patton Boggs suspends PAC donations after attack on Capitol

Squire Patton Boggs on Tuesday said its political action committee is suspending donations as it reviews its “policies and criteria on a going forward basis,” becoming the first large law firm to publicly pause contributions after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol last week.

The firm, a Washington, D.C., mainstay known for its lobbying work, donated to at least one member of Congress in the 2020 election cycle who last week voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. The firm gave $5,500 to U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican from Mississippi, according to the Center for Responsive Politics’ OpenSecrets website.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sgoh7f (Reporting by Caroline Spiezio)