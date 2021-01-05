Cleta Mitchell makes quick exit from Foley & Lardner after Trump election call

Cleta Mitchell, a prominent Republican lawyer who participated in U.S. President Donald Trump’s phone call pressuring Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state, has left the partnership at Foley & Lardner, the firm said Tuesday.

“Cleta Mitchell has informed firm management of her decision to resign from Foley & Lardner effective immediately,” the firm said in a statement. “Ms. Mitchell concluded that her departure was in the firm’s best interests, as well as in her own personal best interests. We thank her for her contributions to the firm and wish her well.”

