Foley & Lardner 'concerned' by partner's role in Trump call to GA election official

Foley & Lardner said in a statement Monday that it is “concerned by” partner Cleta Mitchell’s involvement in a conference call in which U.S. President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state, adding the firm is “working to understand her involvement more thoroughly.”

A widely publicized recording of the Jan. 2 call included audio of Mitchell, on Trump’s behalf, asking Georgia officials for voter data and raising concerns that dead people and non-residents may have accounted for thousands of Georgia votes against Trump, allegations officials said they had investigated and found to be unfounded.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2X6Bkdg